CM Punk gives major injury and WWE return update

WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland wrapped up following a shocking appearance by CM Punk. The RAW Superstar has been out of action for months now, but a major breaking news update just revealed what's next for Punk, and how his health is.

The Second City Saint has been on the shelf since he tore his tricep at the Royal Rumble. WWE has kept Punk relevant in the storylines since then, mainly to keep the rivalry going with Drew McIntyre, who injured the veteran star. Tonight's Clash at the Castle premium live event was headlined by Damian Priest retaining the World Heavyweight Championship over McIntyre. After a referee bump, it looked like The Chosen One was about to win gold in front of his countrymen until the former AEW World Champion ran down to replace the original referee.

The Glasgow crowd erupted as Punk prevented the title change. He went on to hit McIntyre with a low blow, which led to The Archer of Infamy hitting South of Heaven for the pin by the original match referee, Eddie Orengo.

Punk then appeared at the Clash at the Castle post-show. When asked about his injury status, the 45-year-old joked that he was medically cleared for referee work. He then revealed that he suffered "a hiccup" in the ring tonight while counting a pin, but his arm still feels amazing.

The Voice of The Voiceless said he has permission to skip Monday's RAW in Corpus Christi, perhaps in part due to the "hiccup" that occurred tonight. Punk plans to visit his doctors in Chicago, this week, and believes he will be fully cleared at that point.

Punk then teased an appearance on Friday's SmackDown, which is being held in his hometown, so that he can hopefully show up and explain everything to the WWE Universe.

Triple H later had major praise for Punk on the post-show, noting how happy he is to have the Chicago native back in the company. The Chief Content Officer then said the former WWE Champion is healing well, and he expects him to be back in the ring soon.