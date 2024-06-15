Huge controversy in Clash at the Castle main event after stunning interference from 45-year-old legend

The Clash at the Castle 2024 main event ended with a deflated, stunned crowd and one big controversy. The premium live event which was headlined by Drew McIntyre taking on Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship had a crazy finish that left everyone shocked after a big interference.

It looked like Drew McIntyre was all set to win the World Heavyweight Championship in front of his home country fans. All the stars aligned and he had to back up his claim of Damian Priest being a transitional champion. After one major spot saw the referee getting knocked out cold outside of the ring, McIntyre found himself in the driver's seat and a pinning position - only for there to be no referee.

Trending

But a second referee appeared rather quickly and stopped at the two count. Of course, it was none other than the legendary 45-year-old veteran CM Punk who showed up. When Drew McIntyre took Punk by force in an act of retaliation, the Best in the World didn't hesitate to hit him with a kick to the nether region. This directly played into the finish as Damian Priest successfully retained his title.

Expand Tweet

This marks the second time in the UK and Clash at the Castle where McIntyre has failed to become world champion. This may be an even bigger blow to him because it was in front of his home country fans. One thing is for sure - the match between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre is going to be one for the ages.

The show ended with Damian Priest standing tall and there were surprisingly fans who cheered Punk's appearance while others showed their anger. It marked a crazy end to Clash at the Castle 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Vince McMahon's former employee comes to his defense HERE