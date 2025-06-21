CM Punk got obliterated by John Cena, must undergo character change, says WWE veteran, if he has to come back (Exclusive)

CM Punk was at the receiving end of 'pipebomp' from John Cena this week, where the WWE Champion called out the Best in the World's hypocritical behavior. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo shared his thoughts on the same, noting that Punk must turn heel if he wants to come back from this.

Punk and Cena are slated to face off for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Night of Champions. The two came face-to-face on SmackDown, where the 17-time world champion put the Chicago native through a table. Cena then had some harsh words for his opponent and even mentioned stars who are no longer in the company.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Vince Russo noted that John Cena "absolutely obliterated" Punk on SmackDown.

"Whatever they are discussing in the back, they are both pros... but whatever they are discussing in the back, two things are happening there. Cena knows what he’s saying, and Cena knows he’s absolutely obliterating CM Punk because he’s speaking the truth. You are Mr. TKO, you are kissing everybody’s a*s in the back," Russo said.

The former WWE writer added that Punk must heel, as that is his only option of coming back from what happened on the blue brand.

"He’s speaking the truth. So if I am Cena, I know I am speaking the truth. If I am freaking Punk lying there, I know he’s spitting the truth too. At some point, you gotta get up and shut him the F up... I don’t know how CM Punk comes back from that other than to turn heel on John Cena." [From 15:58 onwards]

CM Punk will be wrestling in Saudi Arabia for the first time next week. While things did not go in his favor on SmackDown, he will have a chance to avenge it all at WWE's upcoming premium live event.

