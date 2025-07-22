CM Punk-Gunther face-off sparks major backlash; WWE veteran highlights problems with the segment (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo did not enjoy CM Punk's segment with Gunther. The two stars were face-to-face on RAW this week.

Punk was charged up for his SummerSlam match against Gunther. The star cut a promo discussing how he has been preparing for a matchup like this all his life. However, he was interrupted by the champ, who called the Best in the World out for his ego. Gunther claimed he would punish CM Punk, choke him out, and make him regret ever stepping into the ring.

During this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo noted that the promo completely annihilated CM Punk. The veteran writer felt Gunther, being the heel, should have gotten heat by beating down on the babyface before the match. Vince also added that WWE had probably already decided that the Ring General was going over in the match, and didn't want him to get too much heat on Punk.

"Gunther just completely punked Punk out. And bro, here's what I'm thinking. Gunther didn't get any heat on Punk because he's gonna go over at the pay-per-view. So instead of getting heat on him, we're just totally going to punk him out, and he's going to walk out and Punk is going to have his hand on his wiener schnitzel? That's how we're gonna end this, bro?" [14:25 onwards]

The two stars are set for a momentous clash at SummerSlam in a few days. It will be the first time these two megastars face each other in singles competition.

