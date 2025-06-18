CM Punk gushes over AJ Lee's physique ahead of WWE SmackDown

WWE star CM Punk gushed over AJ Lee's physique ahead of this week's edition of SmackDown. The Second City Saint is scheduled to compete in a marquee match at WWE Night of Champions later this month in Saudi Arabia.

Punk took to his Instagram story today to praise his wife ahead of this week's edition of the blue brand. The former AEW World Champion noted how jacked Lee looked and joked that her muscles caused her sleeves to fly off. You can check out Punk's message to Lee in the image below.

"This top had sleeves on it when my wife left the house. She must have flexed, causing the sleeves to rip off at the seams (happens to me). Look at how jacked," he wrote.

Punk sent a heartfelt message to Lee today on social media. [Image credit: CM Punk on Instagram]

Punk will be challenging John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Night of Champions on June 28.

Former WWE writer criticizes CM Punk

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently claimed that he has not been impressed by CM Punk since his return to the promotion.

Punk spent a couple of tumultuous years in All Elite Wrestling before he was fired by the promotion following a scuffle with Jack Perry at All In 2023. The veteran returned at Survivor Series 2023 following the Men's WarGames match.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, Russo claimed he wasn't impressed by the 46-year-old and suggested that stars should be allowed to mock his time in the UFC.

"I didn't see CM Punk's [first] run, and all I heard about was the straight edge, the pipebomb, and this and that. Every week I see him on TV; he's always up the marks' bu**s and pandering, and that's like, that's the freaking straight edge? Here's the part that really bothers me: nobody is allowed to bring up his MMA record? If they were smart, they would have a heel go down that road and say, 'You're only back because you got your bu*t kicked in MMA.' But obviously, they've all been told they can't go there," he said. [7:00-7:40]

You can check out the video below:

Only time will tell if Punk can defeat John Cena at Night of Champions and capture the Undisputed WWE Championship.

