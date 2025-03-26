CM Punk hilariously calls out 12-time WWE champion

WWE Superstar CM Punk is arguably one of the most outspoken talents in professional wrestling. The Best In The World recently posted a humorous social media update to send a message to a 12-time champion in the promotion.

Ad

The 46-year-old recently joined Sheamus on the most recent episode of Celtic Warrior Workouts. The title of the 37-minute YouTube video featured Punk's real name, Phil.

The Second City Saint took to his Instagram story to claim he was not a big fan of using "government names in public." Punk ended his short message by thanking the Irish star. However, he hilariously wrote Steven instead of The Celtic Warrior's real name, Stephan.

Ad

Trending

"I do not advocate nor recommend using government names in public. Thank you Steven.😂," he wrote.

You can check out the screenshot of Punk's Instagram story below:

CM Punk's message to Sheamus. [Photo Credits: Screenshot of Punk's Instagram story]

Sheamus returned to in-ring competition this past weekend to challenge Bron Breakker for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at house shows in Ireland and England. Unfortunately, the 47-year-old failed to win the elusive title on both occasions.

Ad

The Celtic Warrior is a former four-time World Champion in WWE and has held five Tag Team Championships, and also the United States Title on three occasions. The Intercontinental Championship is the only gold he has never held.

Former WWE Superstar believes Paul Heyman will betray Roman Reigns to align with CM Punk at WrestleMania 41

CM Punk is slated to wrestle Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in a Triple-Threat match at WrestleMania 41. Former WWE Superstar Tommy Dreamer has made a bold prediction for the highly anticipated bout.

Ad

During a recent edition of the Busted Open Radio, the wrestling veteran noted that he expects Paul Heyman to play a massive role in the three-way match. The 14-time WWE Hardcore Champion believes The Wiseman would jump ship and join forces with CM Punk, hoping to make more money, considering the latter's more frequent appearances compared to Roman Reigns.

“I think Paul Heyman is going to decide the finish if this is the match. […] This whole thing with Punk and Paul, at the end of the day, Punk is more of a full-timer than Roman. I don’t know if Paul would go to his friend as opposed to his money train, because also the money train may be, in Paul’s mind, not producing as much money. That’s always Paul’s bottom line. I’m talking [strictly about] the character,” he said.

Ad

You can listen to the entire conversation in the podcast below:

CM Punk will wrestle on The Grandest Stage of Them All this year for the first time since losing to The Undertaker at WrestleMania 29. It will be interesting to see how he fares against the two former WWE Champions in Las Vegas next month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback