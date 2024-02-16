CM Punk hilariously trolls Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and The Rock together in his Instagram stories

CM Punk posted a series of stories on his Instagram account, chronicling some of the moments during and after his recent tricep surgery. In his last few stories, he trolled Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and The Rock simultaneously.

Punk was in attendance for the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Conference, where he was one of the panel members along with Michael Cole, Pat McAfee, and Big E. He hilariously commented in the aftermath that he wanted to see Cody Rhodes punch The Rock in the mouth while the latter glared at him.

After posting a series of images including some graphic surgery photos, his dog Larry, wife AJ Lee, and more, he put out three stories - one featuring Cody Rhodes, one featuring The Rock and Roman Reigns, and one featuring Khloe Kardashian with the WWE Golden Title, stating "Wrestling has more than one Royal family."

It was a clear attempt to troll the three men by pairing them up with the world-famous Kardashian family. Here is a screenshot of the stories:

Khloe Kardashian is on the extreme right, holding the WWE Golden Title.

Drew McIntyre gave his honest thoughts on his issues with CM Punk

Drew McIntyre was responsible for injuring CM Punk and has made no qualms about making jokes at his expense. He also assaulted him on the RAW after the Royal Rumble 2024, seemingly setting up a match later this summer.

Expand Tweet

In an interview with The West Sport, Drew McIntyre said that a lot of the resentment comes from real feelings and issues in the past:

"Everything for me is gotta be based in Truth for me and the character because if it's real to me, it's real to everybody else and you'll feel it. And Punk and I did have issues when I was younger. All that stuff I said are true. And I went in there and told him, 'I've been through injuries. I've had moments taken away from me because of it. I can understand that," he said.

It will be interesting to see how long it takes for CM Punk to recover. Major plans for WrestleMania 40 reportedly had to be changed due to the injury.

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE