CM Punk hints at Paul Heyman helping him after saying he served Roman Reigns up to him on a silver platter

CM Punk made a huge revelation on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. After the show, he added fuel to the fire by sharing an old photo of him and Paul Heyman.

The Wiseman used to manage The Second City Saint long before the ring name Roman Reigns even existed. The two men have been close friends for a very long time, and they were working together even when Punk debuted on the main roster as part of the ECW brand in 2006. During an in-ring segment on SmackDown this week, the Voice of the Voiceless thanked Paul Heyman for delivering the OTC to him on a silver platter. A brawl erupted in the ring between the two wrestlers and Seth Rollins.

After the live international broadcast feed for SmackDown ended, CM Punk shared a throwback photo of himself and The Special Counsel to his Instagram story, hinting that Paul Heyman indeed helped him.

You can check out a screenshot of the post below:

It hasn't been confirmed yet, but CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns in a Triple Threat Match will most likely take place at WrestleMania 41. It could even headline the first night of the show.

