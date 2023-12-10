CM Punk hints at appearing on major WWE event he isn't advertised for

CM Punk has been making headlines since his departure from AEW in September, and he has ensured that the same continues after he returned to WWE at Survivor Series. The Cult Of Personality has hinted at appearing on an upcoming WWE show this weekend.

The Straight Edge Superstar has been busy since his return to WWE two weeks ago. He has appeared on both RAW and SmackDown. On both shows, he has taken the mic and addressed the fans about his intentions in Stamford-based company and the general feelings people backstage have about his return.

CM Punk is currently a free agent, and on this week's SmackDown, Punk said he got a call schedule with Shawn Michaels, who is the Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, later. The line made many fans believe he would appear on NXT Deadline this weekend.

Now, Punk has dropped a major hint appearing on the show through his Instagram Story. The post shows that he is in Bridgeport, the city where the WWE NXT event is set to take place.

"Missed my flight today. Woke up in Bridgeport. Anything to do here?" wrote Punk.

Will we see him on the show?

NXT Deadline is set to take on Saturday, December 9, 2023, at the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

What did CM Punk say about Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown?

During his promo on the blue brand, Punk made many references to the wrestling world. He called out Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman in the process as well. Punk said he acknowledged Reigns but reminded him that Heyman was his Wiseman first.

Punk's promo ruffled many feathers. He took a shot at his working environment in AEW while stating that Kevin Owens was punching people backstage. The Second City Saint also mentioned that many people backstage were unhappy about him returning while referencing Seth Rollins specifically.

Now, Punk has to decide which brand he would want to stick with. Nick Aldis offered him a contract, while Adam Pearce was vocal about his intentions of getting the former AEW World Champion to stay on RAW.

Now that CM Punk may appear on NXT Deadline, all eyes will be on the show to see what he may have to say.