CM Punk holds RAW hostage; calls out WWE Superstar and calls him a coward

CM Punk made a surprise appearance on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW and called out Drew McIntyre. He held the show hostage for a few minutes waiting for the latter to show up.

The two stars have been involved in a feud for a while now, but they haven't traded blows in a wrestling match yet. The Scottish Warrior injured The Second City Saint at Royal Rumble and proclaimed that he prayed for it to happen. Punk returned the favor by costing him the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL.

Drew McIntyre was supposed to compete in the King of the Ring tournament on RAW this week, but it was revealed that he was not medically cleared to compete. He then left the arena, and a few moments later, CM Punk showed up. He was informed that McIntyre was gone, so he headed to the ring and urged the crowd to tweet at Drew so he could return to the arena.

CM Punk also mentioned McIntyre has been copying a lot of things he does, and claimed that the latter hated himself. He also called him a coward, and told him that the next time he sees him he'll break his face. It'll be interesting to see what happens if Drew McIntyre returns.

