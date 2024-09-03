CM Punk hospitalized after WWE RAW attack; Adam Pearce and doctors very concerned

CM Punk was taken away on WWE RAW, with Adam Pearce trailing after him looking very concerned. The star was left injured and had to be hospitalized.

Punk was out after he won the Strap Match last week at WWE Bash in Berlin, finally putting away the specter of Drew McIntyre that had been hovering over him for most of the past year. He was able to tap the four corners after hitting McIntyre with five Go To Sleeps, putting him out for the count while walking around and claiming the victory.

CM Punk came out to address the crowd on RAW this week, but unfortunately, things went very wrong. After he started talking about his plans for going after the world title, he was suddenly attacked by a hooded figure.

The figure was none other than Drew McIntyre. He proceeded to destroy Punk, who was helpless after the ambush. He didn't get a chance to fight back and was left cowering in pain while he was taken apart.

Not only that, his bracelet was then ripped apart, and the parts forced down his mouth.

Adam Pearce and the doctors came out to take him away on a stretcher. He was then taken to the back, where he was attacked by Drew McIntyre again, interrupting his trip to the hospital. McIntyre was finally stopped, and CM Punk was rushed to the hospital.

The RAW General Manager and doctors were left very worried for the star.

