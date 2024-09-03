  • home icon
  • WWE
  • CM Punk
  • CM Punk hospitalized after WWE RAW attack; Adam Pearce and doctors very concerned

CM Punk hospitalized after WWE RAW attack; Adam Pearce and doctors very concerned

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Sep 03, 2024 03:08 GMT
CM Punk was left quite hurt (Credit: WWE RAW)
CM Punk was left quite hurt (Image credit: WWE RAW on Sony Liv)

CM Punk was taken away on WWE RAW, with Adam Pearce trailing after him looking very concerned. The star was left injured and had to be hospitalized.

Punk was out after he won the Strap Match last week at WWE Bash in Berlin, finally putting away the specter of Drew McIntyre that had been hovering over him for most of the past year. He was able to tap the four corners after hitting McIntyre with five Go To Sleeps, putting him out for the count while walking around and claiming the victory.

CM Punk came out to address the crowd on RAW this week, but unfortunately, things went very wrong. After he started talking about his plans for going after the world title, he was suddenly attacked by a hooded figure.

also-read-trending Trending

The figure was none other than Drew McIntyre. He proceeded to destroy Punk, who was helpless after the ambush. He didn't get a chance to fight back and was left cowering in pain while he was taken apart.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Not only that, his bracelet was then ripped apart, and the parts forced down his mouth.

Adam Pearce and the doctors came out to take him away on a stretcher. He was then taken to the back, where he was attacked by Drew McIntyre again, interrupting his trip to the hospital. McIntyre was finally stopped, and CM Punk was rushed to the hospital.

The RAW General Manager and doctors were left very worried for the star.

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी