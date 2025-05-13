CM Punk issues heartbreaking statement after WWE RAW

Though CM Punk had a notable WWE RAW, where his next match was officially confirmed for Saturday Night's Main Event. However, what caught the fans' attention most was a minor moment when Punk paid tribute to the late Sabu.

The ECW legend recently passed away at 60 due to undisclosed reasons. He's considered a pioneer of wrestling who put his body on the line for decades to entertain his fans. Sabu retired only last month, with his last match going down during WrestleMania 41 weekend, where he faced Joey Janela.

Since his passing, tributes have been pouring in, with fans and many within the wrestling business paying their respects. CM Punk gave a touching tribute to Sabu on this week's RAW using a hand gesture popularized by the late legend. He has now taken to Instagram to share a picture of his tribute and wrote just how influential a performer the ECW veteran was.

Check out Punk's post below:

"He influenced everyone and everything. You read about him and when you finally saw him, he somehow exceeded the expectations. He was infamous. There will never be another. SABU.☝🏼," he wrote.

CM Punk is slated to team up with Sami Zayn to take on the newly aligned Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker at Saturday Night's Main Event next week.

