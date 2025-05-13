[PHOTO] CM Punk pays a beautiful tribute to Sabu on WWE RAW following the legend's passing

CM Punk paid a beautiful tribute to the late great Sabu, who passed away recently. While WWE put out a graphic in tribute, Punk's gesture to the ECW and wrestling legend seemed to be a more personal one.

In case you didn't know, Punk and Sabu briefly crossed paths when they were a part of the WWE ECW brand. However, their history goes back nearly 25 years as they first stepped into the ring together on September 8, 2001, in a three-way match involving Tracy Smothers, who tragically passed away five years ago.

On the May 12 episode of RAW, CM Punk pointed to the sky, trying to imitate Sabu's iconic pose in an incredible tribute to the wrestling legend who passed away.

Expand Tweet

Punk and Sabu crossed paths again a few years later in 2004, and this time it was a tag team match where the legend teamed up with Raven to face CM Punk and Julio Dinero, both of whom were collectively known as "The Gathering."

You might be surprised to learn that the bout happened in TNA. The last time they shared the ring together was the incredible 2007 Royal Rumble, which was won by The Undertaker.

Expand Tweet

Sabu's impact on the business cannot be understated.

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More