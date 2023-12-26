CM Punk issues a public statement on Christmas day addressing WWE fans and legends: "So goes the Garden, so goes the business"

It's Christmas Day, and while many WWE Superstars are celebrating and sending out festive messages, CM Punk has issued a public statement to both his fans and the legends who paved the way for him.

Punk generated headlines when he made his return to WWE at the conclusion of Survivor Series: WarGames one month ago. While he has yet to compete in a televised match since his comeback, he's made it clear that he plans on winning the Royal Rumble and main-eventing WrestleMania next year.

The Second City Saint has been looking quite happy since his return, and he's even emphasized that WWE is his home and where he belongs. Today, Punk is celebrating Christmas and is feeling a little bit grateful. Hence, he took to social media to pen a heartfelt message to the fans who support him and the legends who came before him:

"Grateful for all the fans who have carried me to my greatest moments. Thankful for the legends that paved the roads I travel. I wouldn't be who I am without all of you. Thank you. 'So goes the Garden, so goes the business,'" Punk wrote in his Instagram Stories.

Teddy Long believes the best decision WWE made since CM Punk's return has been AJ Styles' heel turn

AJ Styles was taken out of action by The Bloodline back in September. After spending a couple of months on the shelf, Styles finally made his return and attacked the villainous stable. However, he immediately flipped the script and attacked LA Knight, indicating a heel turn.

There has also been a dark aura around Styles since his return. Teddy Long believed AJ Styles' heel turn may be the best decision the company has made since Punk's return.

"That's what we need. That's what we need. People have not been shocked since CM Punk. So while you got 'em', keep 'em. As soon as they got CM Punk, here comes AJ Styles and he does his thing with LA Knight, here's a two-shocker (double shocker). Tell me they ain't getting ready for WrestleMania." [5:18 - 5:38]

AJ Styles will now compete against Randy Orton and LA Knight next week on SmackDown, where the winner will get a title match against Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble.

