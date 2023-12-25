Teddy Long says 9-time World Champion's heel turn is the best decision WWE made since bringing CM Punk back (Exclusive)

CM Punk's return to WWE was undoubtedly the most shocking moment in all of wrestling in 2023. While that seems to be the consensus, former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long named the best decision that WWE has made since then.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, host Mac Davis spoke to legendary journalist Bill Apter and WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long in depth about The Phenomenal AJ Styles.

When Bill Apter pointed out that he was shocked by AJ Styles' heel turn on SmackDown, Teddy Long said that it was the best thing WWE could have done as it was the most shocking thing WWE has done since the return of Punk:

"That's what we need. That's what we need. People have not been shocked since CM Punk. So while you got 'em', keep 'em. As soon as they got CM Punk, here comes AJ Styles and he does his thing with LA Knight, here's a two-shocker (double shocker). Tell me they ain't getting ready for WrestleMania." [5:18 - 5:38]

What does CM Punk's schedule look like on the road to the Royal Rumble?

The Best In The World was the second man to declare himself as an entrant to the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match. In doing so, he has become a favorite to win the match along with Cody Rhodes, as a potential WrestleMania 40 clash against Seth Rollins awaits.

But how is Punk lined up in the build to the Royal Rumble? Apart from a few live event appearances, he's not going to be present much on RAW.

WWE confirmed Punk's schedule and confirmed that he will make two appearances on RAW - one on January 8 and the next two weeks later on the Royal Rumble go-home show on January 22.

