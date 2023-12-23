CM Punk's upcoming WWE schedule confirmed

Earlier today, CM Punk confirmed the upcoming dates for his appearance on WWE live shows and Monday Night RAW.

The Straight Edge Superstar has already announced his spot at the 2024 Royal Rumble. His announcement for the Men's Rumble match came after a fierce promo battle against World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

The Stamford-based promotion has already announced that Punk will take on Dominik Mysterio during WWE's Holiday Tour on December 26 at the Madison Square Garden, New York.

Hitting New Year's Eve, The Best in the World will once again face the young Judgment Day member on December 30 at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

Buckle up, Portland and New Orleans! CM Punk just dropped the news on Instagram that he's hitting the RAW stage two times in January 2024.

The first stop is Rose City on January 8th, and then he's bringing The Straight Edge Superstar vibes to The Big Easy on January 22nd.

Wrestling veteran fired shots at a fan for criticizing CM Punk's WWE return

Konnan recently fired back at a fan who criticized The Second City Saint's WWE return in an attempt to defend Punk.

A fan dared to throw shade at CM Punk's booking during Keepin' It 100 Official, suggesting AJ Styles and Karrion Kross deserved the spotlight. But Konnan wasn't about to entertain the negativity.

The wrestling veteran turned the mic into a megaphone, passionately explaining how Punk's return has electrified the WWE Universe and injected much-needed buzz.

"I would suggest you inform yourself better about the business because the buzz, the rating when he came back, the merchandise sale, all of that, you don't know what you're talking about, you know. And it kind of sounds and I could be wrong here that you're being a hater. So, quit being a hater, quit being uninformed, and look at this business pragmatically and not like some fanboy echo chamber. That's as nice as I could be."

It remains to be seen if The Straight Edge Superstar wins the multi-man contest to earn his spot at WWE WrestleMania 40.

