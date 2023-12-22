"Fanboy echo chamber" - Wrestling veteran fires back at a fan for criticizing CM Punk's WWE return

CM Punk's WWE return came as a surprise to many as fans never imagined The Second City Saint would return to the company after his run with All Elite Wrestling. Recently, a wrestling veteran defended Punk's return and fired back at a fan who criticized the former World Champion's second run with the promotion.

Earlier this year, CM Punk shockingly returned to WWE after his controversial run with Tony Khan's AEW. However, there were some fans with whom The Second City Saint's return didn't set well, and they often criticized his recent work with the promotion under his second run.

Speaking on Keepin It 100 Official, a fan asked a question to Konan and criticized WWE's booking of CM Punk and wanted the promotion to favor other stars in the company such as AJ Styles and Karrion Kross. Konan fired back at the fan and spoke about how Punk's return has benefited WWE:

"I would suggest you inform yourself better about the business because the buzz, the rating when he came back, the merchandise sale, all of that, you don't know what you're talking about, you know. And it kind of sounds and I could be wrong here that you're being a hater. So, quit being a hater, quit being uninformed, and look at this business pragmatically and not like some fanboy echo chamber. That's as nice as I could be." (From 1:18 to 1:45)

CM Punk will face several WWE Superstars, including former Universal Champion, according to Konan

CM Punk appeared in several shows and events following his return to the company. The Straight Edge Superstar appeared on Friday Night SmackDown before NXT Deadline and interacted with several superstars.

Speaking on Keepin It 100 Official, Konan gave his thoughts on the appearance and said that The Straight Edge Superstar would face every Superstar he interacted with soon, including Kevin Owens:

"Yeah. Maybe, not immediately. Of course, right now they're teasing us. He's got problems with Kevin Owens, he's got problems with Seth Rollins. You know what I'm saying? like he's playing it to his role like he's always been controversial. So who could he wrestle next? You know what's going to happen? He's going to wrestle all of them." (From 4:40 to 5:01)

CM Punk hasn't had an official match in WWE since his return.

What are your thoughts on CM Punk's return? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Keepin' It 100 Official and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.