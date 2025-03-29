CM Punk jokes about abandoning his "straight edge" lifestyle because of one thing

CM Punk is one of the most enigmatic characters in pro wrestling. One of his claims to fame is his "straight edge" lifestyle. In other words, he does not consume alcohol, drugs, or cigarettes. Recently, he joked about abandoning that lifestyle because of one thing.

The Voice of the Voiceless was on The Rich Eisen Show, where he discussed a number of things, including his love for ice hockey. In fact, it was this very sport that he jokingly claimed nearly caused him to drink.

As a Chicago native, CM Punk is a huge fan of the Chicago Blackhawks. They're one of the most successful franchises in NHL history, but things have been difficult for the team lately. They currently sit last in their division, and this was the reason that Punk claims almost drove him to start drinking.

"I still follow. It's almost gonna drive me to drink. That's how much I follow hockey," CM Punk said. [04:53 - 05:00]

Of course, as mentioned earlier, this was just a joke. Although Punk finds the Blackhawks' current form depressing, he is mature enough to know that this is just how it goes with any sport.

"The Blackhawks are last in the league, it's depressing. You know, it is what it is," Punk added. [05:04 - 05:10]

You can check out the video below for his comments:

It's always fun to hear The Best in the World crack a few jokes. That being said, hopefully, for his sake, the Blackhawks get back to winning ways soon.

CM Punk will finally get to main event WrestleMania 41

Last night, CM Punk made an appearance at The O2 Arena in London, England for WWE SmackDown. The Second City Saint was there for the contract signing, confirming his Triple threat Match with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns for WrestleMania 41.

At first, Punk was under the impression that it was a run-of-the-mill contract signing. However, after he put pen to paper, he received the shock of his life. Following orders from the OTC, Paul Heyman came up to Punk and informed him that he would be closing out the show and finally achieve his dream of main-eventing at WrestleMania.

It was an emotional moment for Punk, which led him to shed a few tears.

It will be great seeing the 46-year-old wrestle in the main event of WrestleMania 41, and as the WWE Universe in The O2 Arena chanted, there is no denying that he does "deserve it."

