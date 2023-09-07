CM Punk "just needs a drink"; forgotten WWE segment brought to light by former writer

A forgotten WWE segment featuring CM Punk was brought to light by former Stamford-based promotion writer Freddie Prince Jr.

Punk has been part of a lot of controversies throughout his wrestling career. The Straight Edge Superstar parted ways with WWE in 2014 due to an altercation with Vince McMahon. Even though he was at the peak of his career, he walked away from wrestling.

After that, he made a few appearances for different wrestling promotions, but his main television return happened in 2021 when he signed with AEW. However, his contract did not last long. Tony Khan recently fired Punk, claiming that he felt threatened by the latter.

Freddie Prince Jr., alongside his podcast partner Jeff, recently spoke about CM Punk on the Wrestling with Freddie podcast. They advised the star to just relax and have a drink.

The former writer agreed and talked about a throwback segment that involved The Straight Edge Superstar and JBL, during which the former broke a bottle of whiskey on the latter's head.

"Jesus Christ! Just have a drink. He just needs a drink. When he had that number with JBL, back in the day that was the angle, he had a bottle of Jack Daniels and he's like 'Hey, how about a drink' and then the pitch was, I don't know if they did it. It was Punk instead of taking the drink, grabs the bottle and breaks it over JBL's head cause he would never drink. But he should have had a little whiskey, just once." [From 15:43 to 16:06]

You can check out the whole podcast below:

CM Punk is rumored to return to WWE

Even though it seems like CM Punk does not have a good relationship with WWE, many rumors are going around about his return to the company now that Triple H is in charge instead of Vince McMahon. However, nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

Fans want The Best in the World to return and confront Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. Let's see what the Stamford-based promotion has in store.

Do you want to see CM Punk back in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

