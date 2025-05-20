CM Punk kidnapping 59-year-old WWE Hall of Famer on RAW should have happened, says veteran (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Vince Russo was unhappy with CM Punk's direction on RAW. The former writer noted that The Best in the World kidnapping Paul Heyman would have been a better story.

CM Punk faced betrayal from Paul Heyman at WrestleMania 41, where the Hall of Famer aligned himself with Seth Rollins. The Chicago native will team up with Sami Zayn at Saturday Night's Main Event to take on Rollins and Bron Breakker. Punk was also present on WWE RAW tonight, where he showed up to help Jey Uso after the main event to even the odds against The Visionary's new faction.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo noted that WWE did not utilize CM Punk properly on the Monday Night Show. The veteran added that The Best in the World should have instead kidnapped Heyman at the beginning of the show:

"You open up the show with Paul and Bron and Seth. Paul excuses himself, goes into the john. Okay? Punk is in one of the stalls. Punk freaking kidnaps Paul Heyman, takes him in the bowels of the building and mentally tortures him throughout the entire show. Mentally picks him apart. You do that throughout the show. Now, Breakker and Rollins know he’s missing. Now they are looking for him. That could have been the basis of your entire show." [From 19:59 onwards]

Bron Breakker faced Jey Uso in the main event of RAW, which ended in a DQ after Seth Rollins got involved. Punk and Sami Zayn then showed up to brawl with the newly formed faction while Logan Paul attacked The Yeet Master from behind to end the show.

