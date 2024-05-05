CM Punk locked in the bathroom, misses WWE Backlash; reveals that he also missed his flight; stuck at HQ

CM Punk was part of the pre-show ahead of WWE Backlash France alongside Jackie Redmond and Big E, but it seems that there was an issue after the show went off the air.

Punk didn't make the trip to France, instead, he filmed the show from WWE HQ and after filming wrapped up, he was in the bathroom changing his suit, when he got locked in.

CM Punk was locked in the bathroom

The former World Champion posted a few stories on Instagram where he revealed that he had been locked in the bathroom for a while, so much so that everyone from the headquarters had left. Punk missed Backlash and also his flight back home.

Punk then noted that he was going to hang out at WWE HQ since he was stuck and was heading to the gym as he was unable to leave. He ended the series of videos by claiming that he hoped no one from HQ saw the video, but he has yet to upload one saying that he has been kicked out.

CM Punk is still on the injured list

CM Punk wasn't part of WWE Backlash in France because he was still injured after he tore his triceps at Royal Rumble earlier this year. The former World Champion has since been waiting to make his return to the ring and was the reason why Drew McIntyre lost his WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL.

McIntyre himself is injured at the moment and it seems that WWE is waiting for both men to be cleared so that a match between them can take place. McIntyre suffered a hyperextended elbow at WrestleMania XL and while he has remained on WWE RAW, he hasn't been able to wrestle on screen with the injury.

However, Punk told fans on the pre-show that he would be in France the next time WWE presents a show there.