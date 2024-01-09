CM Punk makes a big promise to former WWE Champion during their confrontation on RAW

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, CM Punk was involved in an in-ring segment with former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre that got very heated.

The Scottish Warrior kicked off the show and addressed his loss to Seth Rollins last week. After he namedropped The Straight Edge Superstar, the latter made his presence known, and they came face-to-face in the ring.

Drew McIntyre mentioned that CM Punk used to refer to himself as the leader, but he wasn't the leader that he needed. Drew added that after he was fired from WWE, he figured things out, and now he's Punk's leader.

The latter responded by saying that he's never called himself a leader, and mentioned the Straight Edge Society. When McIntyre called Punk a demon, the Voice of the Voiceless stated that he's a nice guy, but when he's pushed, he's not a demon, he's Satan himself. Punk also said that he's not in WWE to make friends, but to win the Royal Rumble and main event WrestleMania.

Drew McIntyre said he's already done that, but he did it for others, and now he wants to do it for himself. CM Punk said no one would stop him from winning the Rumble, not Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins or Drew. The two stars didn't get physical, but they both made it clear what their intentions were heading into the Rumble.

