CM Punk makes a controversial statement on social media just weeks after returning to WWE

CM Punk recently took to Instagram to make a statement regarding his and Ace Steel's legal battle against All Elite Wrestling. Earlier this year, Punk was let go by AEW before he returned to WWE at the Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event.

Following the infamous "Brawl Out" incident in AEW, Punk and his good friend, Ace Steel, who previously worked for AEW, were represented by Stephen P. New. New has also provided legal counsel for Jim Cornette

Taking to his Instagram story, Punk shared an artwork featuring him, Steel, Cornette, and New. Punk's Instagram story quickly became a discussion among fans on social media, and many were not impressed by the WWE Superstar's actions. Punk also sent out a four-word message after sharing the artwork:

"Hang it in the Louvre," wrote Punk.

Check out a screenshot of Punk's Instagram story:

Jim Cornette discussed CM Punk's in-ring return to WWE

Since returning to WWE, CM Punk has not competed in a televised match. However, he will be in action against Dominik Mysterio at an upcoming live event.

Speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, Jim Cornette suggested that The Second City Saint shouldn't be booked in a match before the Royal Rumble. He said:

"I still would not have him wrestle on television before the Rumble. If it was a perfect opportunity with an opponent that he could just shine with, a little short something and somebody run in and do something physical or whatever, if they're doing an angle, that's fine. I would not give a legitimate main event top restaurant quality CM Punk match on free television before the Rumble."

Cornette further spoke about Punk's ability to draw "a million dollars." He added:

"Houseshows, I wasn't thinking about that. But in Madison Square Garden? Yeah, I'd add Punk to Madison Square Garden. He'll draw a million dollars. I mean, they were gonna draw close to that if not more anyway, they'll draw another several hundred thousand more if they add him."

Punk has announced his entry into next year's 30-Man Royal Rumble match. If The Straight Edge Savior wins the marque matchup, he will challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of WrestleMania XL.

Are you excited about Punk's return to in-ring action for WWE?