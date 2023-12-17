"He'll draw a million dollars" - Wrestling veteran warns WWE against wasting CM Punk's in-ring return

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette feels the company should build up CM Punk's in-ring return till the Royal Rumble.

This past week, Madison Square Garden announced that Punk would return to the ring for WWE's Holiday Tour in the World's Most Famous Arena. This would be the Straight Edge Star's first match for the company in almost ten years.

On a recent clip from Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the wrestling veteran mentioned that if he were booking the show, he would not give away Punk's matches on free TV. Cornette felt that WWE could have the stars do a few angles and run-in segments but nothing spectacular before the Royal Rumble.

"I still would not have him wrestle on television before the Rumble. If it was a perfect opportunity with an opponent that he could just shine with, a little short something and somebody run in and do something physical or whatever, if they're doing an angle, that's fine. I would not give a legitimate main event top restaurant quality CM Punk match on free television before the Rumble."

However, Cornette also advocated to have Punk wrestle at Madison Square Garden. He mentioned that Punk's appearance would push ticket sales through the roof.

"Houseshows, I wasn't thinking about that. But in Madison Square Garden? Yeah, I'd add Punk to Madison Square Garden. He'll draw a million dollars. I mean, they were gonna draw close to that if not more anyway, they'll draw another several hundred thousand more if they add him." [From 14:22 - 15:26]

CM Punk is now a member of the RAW roster

This week on RAW, the Best in the World signed the contract that Adam Pearce put in front of him to become an exclusive member of the red brand.

Punk even had a confrontation with the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. While Rollins vowed to expose the Best in the World as a fraud, the former AEW star made it clear that he was entering the Royal Rumble match and if he won, he would have his eyes on the title that is currently around The Visionary's waist.

