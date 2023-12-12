CM Punk makes a ground-breaking announcement after being ripped apart by Seth Rollins on RAW

CM Punk made his decision by announcing that he is a RAW star, but that was expected. What wasn't expected was the fact that Seth Rollins confronted him immediately after and ripped him apart on the mic before Punk made a ground-breaking announcement.

After CM Punk signed Adam Pearce's deal to make him RAW exclusive, he was immediately confronted by Seth Rollins, leading to a massive confrontation where the crowd was torn in two - chanting for Punk while also singing Rollins' song. Rollins ripped Punk apart by making it clear that he hates him and is waiting for him to show his true colors.

He took offense to the fact that Punk said he's "home" while slandering WWE's name during his years away. He told The Second City Saint that he is well aware that this is the last chance in his career and vowed to expose him for the "fraud" he thinks CM Punk is.

CM Punk waited patiently and said nothing before taking the mic and telling Seth Rollins that this was the only pass he had at slandering him without facing the consequences for it.

Punk went on to announce his entry for the 2024 Royal Rumble - joining Cody Rhodes as the second man to do so. Not only that, but he said that he may just come after Seth Rollins and the World Heavyweight Title.

This will mark Punk's first entry into the Royal Rumble in exactly ten years. Ten years ago, the Royal Rumble was his final appearance and the straw that broke the camel's back and led to him walking out of WWE.

This will make Cody Rhodes and CM Punk the two clear-cut favorites to win the Rumble. While it seems to be clear that Cody is targeting Roman Reigns, this promo may have been a tease of the WrestleMania 40 Night 1 main event.

