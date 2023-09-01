CM Punk makes a heartbreaking comment about Bray Wyatt

AEW star CM Punk spoke about Bray Wyatt's tragic passing at the Cauliflower Alley Club Ceremony 2023.

The Second City Saint received the Iron Mike Mazurki Award at the Cauliflower Alley Club Ceremony 2023. The AEW star delivered a heartfelt speech upon receiving the award.

Punk also spoke about several legends of the ring who have passed away over the years. He opened up about Bray Wyatt and Jay Briscoe's passing as well.

Check out his comments below:

"I am now at the age where unfortunately my contemporaries are passing away. Jay Briscoe, Bray Wyatt, two people who should still be with us, two people who I consider to be young still. Terry Funk recently just passed away. I was fortunate to know Terry Funk. Terry Funk lived the life. I think if you were to ask Terry right before he went, 'Are you ready to go?' He would have told me he was ready to go 10 years ago. But Bray, Jay Briscoe, I don't think they were ready. So I think it's important to remember them." [0:20-0:59]

CM Punk and Bray Wyatt never got to wrestle in a one-on-one capacity

Wyatt made his WWE main roster debut on the road to SummerSlam ten years ago. By then, CM Punk had firmly established himself as one of WWE's top stars. He had delivered an instant classic with The Undertaker mere months ago at WrestleMania 29.

CM Punk made his WWE exit in early 2014 following the Royal Rumble event. In November 2013, he wrestled Wyatt in a bunch of multi-man matches that also involved the likes of Cody Rhodes, The Usos, and Rey Mysterio. Fans would have loved to see these two legends face off in singles competition.

Do you think Punk and Wyatt would have feuded at some point if Punk hadn't left WWE in 2014? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

