CM Punk makes major WWE announcement

CM Punk is set to be part of the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble. Ahead of the premium live event, The Best in the World has shared a massive announcement with the fans.

In a video on Instagram, Punk announced that 2K would be coming to mobile devices in late 2025, exclusively through Netflix Games. The former World Heavyweight Champion characterized the upcoming release as more than just a typical mobile game, promising an immersive experience.

The Second City Saint highlighted the game's potential for extreme and intense action. He urged fans to get ready for the launch and become champions on Netflix Games. CM Punk then differentiated the game from other mobile offerings, suggesting a superior level of gameplay:

"Ladies and gentlemen, get ready for the ultimate smackdown from the comfort of your own phone. WWE 2K is coming to mobile in late 2025, exclusively on Netflix Games. This isn't just another mobile game. This is your chance to live the most extreme, the most intense, the most dominant WWE experience right in the palm of your hands. So charge up your phone. Prepare to become the champion of Netflix Games with WWE 2K on mobile," he said.

Former WWE writer makes bold claim about CM Punk winning the Royal Rumble

The Straight Edge Superstar will compete in his second Men's Royal Rumble Match since his return to World Wrestling Entertainment in 2023. Wrestling veteran Freddie Prinze Jr. has made a bold prediction about how CM Punk will win the star-studded match.

On his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Prinze Jr. cited the 46-year-old star's apparent inability to break promises made on television, a pattern that consistently results in his success. The former writer speculated that CM Punk might enter the match first and eliminate everyone else:

"CM Punk made a promise on TV and I guess he is not allowed to break promises because every time he does, he wins. So, I've got to pick CM Punk to win the Royal Rumble. He will probably come out as entrant #1 and beat everybody's a**!"

Fans will have to wait and see if The Best in the World punches his ticket to WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas by potentially winning the multi-man match this Saturday.

