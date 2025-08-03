  • home icon
  CM Punk makes professional wrestling history at WWE SummerSlam

CM Punk makes professional wrestling history at WWE SummerSlam

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Aug 03, 2025 22:34 GMT
CM Punk is a former World Heavyweight Champion
CM Punk is a former World Heavyweight Champion [Image credits: wwe.com]

WWE Superstar CM Punk made history at Night One of the SummerSlam Premium Live Event. The Best in the World was in action against Gunther on the show.

Last night, CM Punk locked horns with Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. Both stars put on an incredible display of action inside the squared circle, and for the most part, it was a back-and-forth affair. In the last stages of the match, the tide turned in Punk's favor after his opponent was busted open. The Second City Saint eventually emerged victorious and once again became a world champion.

The WWE RAW star's dreams were shattered in minutes after Seth Rollins showed up to cash in his Money in the Bank contract. The Visionary ended up taking the title from Punk.

However, The Best in the World made history at Night One of SummerSlam as he became the only wrestler to win a world championship in WWE after becoming a world title holder in AEW. Although several big-name stars have won world titles in both companies, they have never achieved this feat after returning from the Tony Khan-led promotion to the Stamford-based promotion.

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for CM Punk and Seth Rollins' feud going forward.

Edited by Aashrit Satija
