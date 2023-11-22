CM Punk may not return at Survivor Series: WarGames but he could still be back in WWE soon, explains veteran (Exclusive)

Rumors of CM Punk making his return to WWE at Survivor Series have persisted for quite some time. While Randy Orton's return announcement has seemingly quelled the speculation, a veteran believes Punk may return at another moment instead.

This week on RAW, Cody Rhodes announced that Randy Orton would be the last member of his team to face the Judgment Day at Survivor Series. With many believing that the mystery man would be revealed as CM Punk, the announcement was came as a surprise.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, legendary journalist Bill Apter noted that if CM Punk actually shows up in WWE, it could be at the Royal Rumble instead of Survivor Series.

"I think Royal Rumble. If he's coming back, I think he's gonna be at the Rumble." [27:53 onwards]

There is no doubt that the Second City Saint is a needlemover in terms of ratings, as evident by his work in AEW. Whether he will return to the Stamford-based promotion despite their previous issues or not, is something fans will have to stay tuned to know.

