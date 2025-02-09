CM Punk has a message for Sami Zayn moments before Kevin Owens' betrayal on WWE RAW

CM Punk sent a message to Sami Zayn right after their match last Monday on WWE RAW. It happened right before Kevin Owens attacked his best friend and took him out with a Package Piledriver.

Punk and Zayn faced each other in the main event of the February 3 episode of RAW in Cleveland, Ohio. Following a back-and-forth match, The Second City Saint outlasted The Underdog From The Underground to earn a spot at next month's Elimination Chamber match for a shot at a world title at WrestleMania 41.

For fans in the United States, the Netflix feed had a problem and some missed out on the post-match interaction between CM Punk and Sami Zayn. Before they shook hands as an act of good sportsmanship, the former WWE Champion said this to Zayn:

"Don't ever let anybody say that you're not on their level."

Punk was alluding to his comments about Zayn not being on his level. It was a show of respect from the former WWE Champion, who was pushed to the limit. It was a bittersweet moment since Owens attacked Zayn after the competitors shook hands.

Owens would then attack his best friend with a Package Piledriver, who has been diagnosed with spinal compression and extreme nerve damage. The former Intercontinental Champion is expected to be out for the foreseeable future.

CM Punk tended to Sami Zayn after blatant attack by Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens initially hit Sami Zayn to the back of the head, pushing him towards CM Punk, who was thrown out of the ring. Owens then hit Zayn with a boot to the back before delivering the Package Piledriver as RAW went off the air.

After the attack, CM Punk and several WWE officials tended to the fallen star. He was checked by multiple medical personnel and was stretchered out of the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. Punk stayed with his colleague the entire time, encouraging fans to give Zayn a round of applause.

Here's one of the fan-captured videos after the attack:

KO would later explain his actions on his social media accounts, saying that it was all Sami's fault. He pointed out that his best friend didn't help him in his match against Cody Rhodes, but aided Roman Reigns during the Royal Rumble match.

