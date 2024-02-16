CM Punk met with an acclaimed horror novelist for a project that fell through (Exclusive)

In addition to being one of the world's foremost pro wrestlers, CM Punk has dabbled in the acting sphere in notable shows such as Heels and Mayans MC.

Novelist Jay Bonansinga, best known for writing the Walking Dead novels, also met the WWE Superstar long before he made his valiant return to the company. Unfortunately, their project fell through.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, Bonansinga spoke about meeting up with CM Punk for a project that never came to fruition:

"I did have a bunch of meetings with a pro wrestler named CM Punk. That was when my relationship with pro wrestling started. And that was about five or six years ago. It was pre-Covid. We tried to work on something together... and it fell through like most projects in the film industry fall through." (3.45-4:19)

That said, pro wrestling is still part of Bonansinga's life. His novel, The Killer's Game, is in development and stars Batista. Catch his conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling below:

From CM Punk to Batista, pro wrestling and horror have been intertwined in Jay Bonansinga's life

Bonansinga's project with CM Punk may not have panned out as they would have liked, but then Batista became the lead star in the film - The Killer's Game. The novelist stated the following:

"I’ve had this film called The Killer’s Game in development for almost thirty years. It’s a book I wrote in 1997. And it’s super action-packed. I wanted to see if I could write a book that had the same amount of action as a Batman movie. Or a cinematic thriller." (4:23-4:48)

The movie also stars Drew McIntyre.

Bonansinga is currently working on a project with Chris Jericho entitled Self Storage. He added the following:

"So it was kind of an experiment. And it was hugely successful for me in my world. The book was a cash cow, and it translated into like eleven different languages." (4:48-5:00)

Will Punk be a part of other ventures in the acting world while he is on the shelf? We'll find out!

