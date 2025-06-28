CM Punk namedrops legendary WWE star while firing shots at John Cena 

CM Punk was involved in an in-ring segment with John Cena on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. He namedropped The Undertaker in his promo, which was unexpected.

The two stars will collide in a singles match for the first time in over a decade at Night of Champions. The Undisputed WWE Championship will be on the line, so only one of them will walk out of Saudi Arabia with the gold. On SmackDown last week, The Cenation Leader put The Second City Saint through a table and did his own version of the Pipebomb.

On the Night of Champions go-home episode of WWE SmackDown, CM Punk imitated John Cena by dressing up as the Doctor of Thuganomics and coming out to his old theme song. Punk fired multiple shots at the 17-time world champion during the segment. He namedropped The Deadman by saying that John Cena buried more talent than The Undertaker.

John Cena did not utter a single word on the mic throughout the entire segment. He was not happy at all with what was happening. CM Punk beat Cena for the WWE Title at Money in the Bank 2011 and ran away with the belt. It'll be interesting to see whether the current champion defeats Punk in Saudi Arabia and leaves with the title in December.

