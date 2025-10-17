CM Punk names the best wrestler in the world

CM Punk has named his pick for the best wrestler in the world currently. For years, Punk has carried the moniker of the Best in the World, and now it seems he is happy to acknowledge that someone else is taking that accolade.WWE is currently on a tour of Japan and hosted a Supershow live event at the Ryogoku Kokugikan (Sumo Hall) in Tokyo. The match card saw some of the top stars compete on the night.One match saw Punk beat Dominik Mysterio via disqualification. The Voice of the Voiceless was then joined by Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY in the ring. While addressing the fans, the former World Heavyweight Champion said his Japanese wasn't good and joked that Ripley's was even worse. He then turned to SKY and said thankfully they have her and crowned her as the best wrestler in the world.&quot;Thankfully, we have IYO SKY. Consistently in our locker room, for my money, the best wrestler in the world,&quot; he said.You can watch the video below:The Genius of the Sky has garnered immense praise over the last few months for her in-ring performances. Even though she lost the Women's World Championship at Evolution after Naomi cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase, SKY has continued to put in incredible performances in the ring.CM Punk recently called out problematic fan behaviorCM Punk is well known to speak his mind, whether in the ring or outside of it. Famous for his pipe bomb promos, Punk brought up a problematic issue on his social media recently.Taking to his Instagram Stories, the former WWE Champion asked the fans to not turn up at hotels and airports to meet the WWE stars. He said anyone following people to a place was a stalker and not a fan.CM Punk asked the fans to respect boundaries and refrain from harassing people.