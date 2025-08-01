CM Punk names the stupidest match in WWE

CM Punk has named the stupidest match in WWE, at least according to him. The Second City Saint featured heavily on the Road to WrestleMania this year, even main eventing night one of The Show of Shows in April. Hence, he was also the focus during WWE: Unreal, the Netflix docuseries about the sports entertainment juggernaut.The series captured the path from Royal Rumble to WrestleMania 41, showcasing behind-the-scenes tensions and, at times, the unfiltered takes of the WWE stars. One of the episodes saw Punk share his take on a popular WWE match.During episode four of WWE: Unreal, the wrestlers were seen preparing for the Elimination Chamber match at the namesake PLE. The match has often been described as one of the most brutal in WWE, with its structure deemed punishing to the bodies. As it turns out, CM Punk isn't a fan of this match.“You can’t prepare for an Elimination Chamber match. It’s possibly the stupidest match that we do here. The structure is unforgiving, not in, like a PR way, in a very much a, ‘it hurts like hell and it doesn’t move and it doesn’t make any noise.’ So, it’s your worst enemy. Like, whoever designed this really doesn’t like human beings, or at least us,” he said. [From 29:45 onwards]The entire Elimination Chamber is structured in such a way that it makes it painful for the bodies of the wrestlers. Given the multi-contestant nature of the match, there is always a possibility of leaving the chamber with battle scars.CM Punk competed in this year's Elimination Chamber and put up a valiant effort. The match ended with Seth Rollins stomping Punk's head on the Chamber floor, allowing John Cena to lock in the STF and pick up the win.CM Punk was slated to face Gunther at WrestleMania 41CM Punk went on to compete in the main event of night one of WrestleMania 41 against Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. However, WWE: Unreal revealed that earlier plans called for Punk to be in a world title match at the event.During one of the episodes of the series, the cameras captured a whiteboard with early WrestleMania matches planned. One of the standout matches from this card was Gunther vs. CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship.Eventually, WWE decided to capitalize on the popularity of Jey Uso and had him go over The Ring General at The Showcase of the Immortals.If you use quotes from this article, please credit WWE: Unreal on Netflix and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.