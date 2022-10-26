CM Punk offered his support to former WWE Superstar after huge personal moment

Former WWE Superstar Fred Rosser (aka Darren Young) recently revealed that CM Punk was there for him after he publicly came out as gay.

In 2013, Rosser became the first ever WWE star to come out as gay while being signed to the company. The former Tag Team Champion's announcement was met with overwhelming support from the company and its fanbase.

During a recent interview on the Insiders Edge podcast, Rosser stated that CM Punk, one of WWE's biggest stars at the time, had some kind words for the former. He further detailed their backstage interaction and how Punk had his back.

"He came up to me in catering, and he was all iced up and he told me to stand up in catering," Rosser said. "I stood up and he gave me a hug, and he told me after I had came out on television, that if I had any issues with anyone in the locker room to let him know, that he had my back. So I was like, 'Wow.' It was that minute that I realized that my story was a big deal, and that at the time he did have my back." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Punk is currently signed to AEW and has won the promotion's world title twice since his debut last year. However, he has been sidelined by injury after his match against Jon Moxley at All Out 2022.

WWE Hall of Famer says CM Punk saw himself as a locker-room leader

Early in the 44-year-old's WWE career, he was part of the revamped ECW brand. Hardcore legend Rob Van Dam also worked with Punk during this period.

Speaking to Inside The Ropes, the former WWE Champion revealed what Punk was like backstage during the latter's early career.

"He says, ‘Hey, Rob, I just want to let you know, I’m going to have a team meeting in the dressing room.’ He says, ‘Of course, this has nothing to do with you. I just want to tell you so you know, like when everyone’s back there and stuff.’ I’m like, ‘What? You’re locker room leader, like what happened?"

He added:

"I hadn’t been around but nobody would blame me for that. But just as an example of you know, of seeing CM Punk’s sternness, I don’t think he’s real flexible in his code of ethics." (H/T Inside The Ropes)

CM Punk recently got into a backstage altercation with fellow AEW stars The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. As a result, he was suspended from the company, and his wrestling future is currently uncertain.

