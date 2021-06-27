WWE lists John Cena's top 10 greatest rivals… and there's no CM Punk

WWE has celebrated 19 years since John Cena’s debut by posting a YouTube video counting down his top 10 greatest on-screen rivals.

Cena has faced Randy Orton more times than any superstar during his legendary career, so it is no surprise that The Viper took the top spot. The countdown also includes AJ Styles, Edge and The Miz from the current WWE roster, as well as six legends and/or part-timers.

The biggest omission from the video, which can be viewed below, is CM Punk. Some of Cena’s most memorable WWE matches came against the former WWE Superstar. However, he has not been deemed worthy of inclusion in the top 10.

CM Punk’s victory over John Cena at Money in the Bank 2011 is among the best matches of both superstars’ careers.

They also competed in a WWE Championship number one contender’s match on RAW in February 2013. The 26-minute encounter, which Cena won, is considered to be one of the greatest matches in the show’s history.

WWE’s full list of John Cena’s greatest rivals

Randy Orton defeated John Cena in a World Championship unification match at WWE TLC 2013

John Cena has faced almost every top male superstar in WWE over the last 19 years.

With the exception of AJ Styles, the opponents in WWE’s list initially feuded with Cena before he reduced his in-ring schedule to concentrate on acting.

10. The Miz

9. JBL

8. Kurt Angle

7. AJ Styles

6. Triple H

5. Brock Lesnar

4. The Rock

3. Batista

2. Edge

1. Randy Orton

The Big Show is another notable exclusion from WWE’s list. The seven-foot star feuded with Cena in several storylines between 2003 and 2015. They also faced each other at WrestleMania 20 (in a singles match) and WrestleMania 25 (in a Triple Threat match, also including Edge).

Edited by Jack Cunningham