CM Punk opens up on fan reaction to backstage chaos on WWE Unreal - "I think they'll be kind of blown away"

WWE star CM Punk recently shared his thoughts on the company's new show Unreal. The groundbreaking series is currently streaming on Netflix. WWE Unreal takes a peek behind the scenes in the company, revealing the secrets of one of the most protected businesses. The show takes fans through backstage conversations, writers room discussions, and everything else that is kept secret in the wrestling business. Punk is a huge fixture on the show, alongside other major stars such as Cody Rhodes, John Cena, Rhea Ripley, and Charlotte Flair.During an appearance on the Lightweights podcast with Rhea Ripley, CM Punk shared his nervousness about the show. He felt that fans would latch on to how intricate the process of booking the show was. The Strated Star noted that WWE fans are very intuitive, and they would enjoy watching the complete breakdown of the creative process.&quot;I'm a lot nervous. I think what most fans will take away from this is exactly how intricate, what we find to be a mundane day would be. I think they'll be kind of blown away at how involved everything is, how long the day is, when we show up, what goes into putting together a two, two-and-a-half, three-hour show every Monday or Friday. I think most of the fans, we have a very rabid, intelligent fan base. I don't think a lot of things are going to shock people except just how involved and intricate everything can be.&quot; [From 0:58 onwards]CM Punk spoke about his relationship with Triple HIn episode one of the show, CM Punk talks about his strained relationship with Triple H back in the day. He recalled that when he joined the company, some of the established stars felt he was there to take their spot. His relation with Hunter deteriorated further when Triple H joined Vince McMahon's management team. The Straightedge Star mentioned that the two men were able to mend the fences over a phone call, leading to Punk's return at Survivor Series.