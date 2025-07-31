  • home icon
  • WWE
  • CM Punk
  • CM Punk opens up on fan reaction to backstage chaos on WWE Unreal - "I think they'll be kind of blown away"

CM Punk opens up on fan reaction to backstage chaos on WWE Unreal - "I think they'll be kind of blown away"

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Jul 31, 2025 16:44 GMT
CM Punk is one of WWE
CM Punk is one of WWE's biggest babyfaces [Image: WWE.com]

WWE star CM Punk recently shared his thoughts on the company's new show Unreal. The groundbreaking series is currently streaming on Netflix.

Ad

WWE Unreal takes a peek behind the scenes in the company, revealing the secrets of one of the most protected businesses. The show takes fans through backstage conversations, writers room discussions, and everything else that is kept secret in the wrestling business. Punk is a huge fixture on the show, alongside other major stars such as Cody Rhodes, John Cena, Rhea Ripley, and Charlotte Flair.

During an appearance on the Lightweights podcast with Rhea Ripley, CM Punk shared his nervousness about the show. He felt that fans would latch on to how intricate the process of booking the show was. The Strated Star noted that WWE fans are very intuitive, and they would enjoy watching the complete breakdown of the creative process.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I'm a lot nervous. I think what most fans will take away from this is exactly how intricate, what we find to be a mundane day would be. I think they'll be kind of blown away at how involved everything is, how long the day is, when we show up, what goes into putting together a two, two-and-a-half, three-hour show every Monday or Friday. I think most of the fans, we have a very rabid, intelligent fan base. I don't think a lot of things are going to shock people except just how involved and intricate everything can be." [From 0:58 onwards]
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

CM Punk spoke about his relationship with Triple H

In episode one of the show, CM Punk talks about his strained relationship with Triple H back in the day.

He recalled that when he joined the company, some of the established stars felt he was there to take their spot. His relation with Hunter deteriorated further when Triple H joined Vince McMahon's management team.

Ad
Ad

The Straightedge Star mentioned that the two men were able to mend the fences over a phone call, leading to Punk's return at Survivor Series.

When using the quotes from this piece, please credit Lightweights podcast and andd an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

About the author
Prityush Haldar

Prityush Haldar

Twitter icon

Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.

As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.

Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.

When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise.

Know More

75 year old legend has challenged Cody Rhodes HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Prityush Haldar
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications