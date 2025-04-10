CM Punk "outraged" at major non-WWE revelation ahead of WrestleMania 41

CM Punk is set to headline his first WrestleMania when he takes on Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns in a Triple Threat match in Las Vegas. Ahead of his match, Punk shared his frustration over an episode of the Marvel series Daredevil on his Instagram Story.

Ad

Punk joined WWE in 2006 and has been a part of many great matches at The Show of Shows. However, this year he will get the opportunity to close Night One of 'Mania for the first time in his illustrious career.

The Best in the World is known for being an avid fan of Marvel superheroes. He recently vented his frustration over the fifth episode of Daredevil: Born Again. The episode was released on March 25, 2025, but Punk watched it today because he has been busy with his hectic WWE schedule. He questioned which year the show was set in.

Ad

Trending

"What year is exactly is Daredevil supposed to take place?; Potvin?; Is this 84? 99?; I'm outraged," Punk wrote on his Instagram Story.

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans are really excited to see CM Punk main event WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. It'll be interesting to see if he can defeat Reigns and Rollins at Allegiant Stadium.

CM Punk claimed he had a minor health issue after wearing Seth Rollins' jacket

CM Punk engaged in yet another brawl with Seth Rollins to close this week's RAW. After the show, he was involved in a segment with Grayson Waller and comedian Bert Kreischer.

Ad

When the show went off-air, Punk wore Seth Rollins' jacket and mocked him. He then jokingly claimed on his Instagram Story that he got a "terrible rash" from Rollins' jacket.

"I have a terrible rash from either this jacket or Bert Kreischer... [it's the jacket]," wrote Punk.

The rivalry between Punk and Rollins has intensified in the past few months. With Roman Reigns in the mix, it'll be interesting to see what goes down at 'Mania.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishan Dubey Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.

With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."

Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.

One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram. Know More