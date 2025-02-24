CM Punk plays hilarious prank on popular WWE star ahead of RAW

CM Punk played a hilarious prank on a popular WWE star ahead of tonight's edition of RAW. The Second City Saint defeated Sami Zayn on the red brand earlier this month to qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

Ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW, Punk took to his Instagram story to share a hilarious video. Pat McAfee was using a portable toilet, and The Second City Saint took the opportunity to shake the structure while the former NFL star was using the restroom. McAfee then emerged and humorously noted that he felt the structure shake and had no idea what was happening.

You can check out a screenshot of Punk's story below:

Punk played a prank on McAfee ahead of RAW. [Image credits: Screenshots of CM Punk's Instagram story]

Punk was eliminated by Logan Paul in the Men's Royal Rumble earlier this year. The Maverick is also scheduled to compete in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match along with The Second City Saint and four other former World Champions on March 1. Both athletes will be appearing on tonight's go-home episode of RAW before the PLE.

Bill Apter predicts CM Punk's match at WWE WrestleMania 41

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently predicted that CM Punk would be competing in a major match at WWE WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine show, Apter noted that many fans want to see Punk square off against Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at The Show of Shows. He added that John Cena didn't have to qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, and suggested that there could be a massive Triple Threat bout at the biggest show of the year.

"The fans want to see Cody against CM Punk. Everbody thinks that the match that's gonna have to happen is John Cena against Cody. So my prediction is that Punk wins this match and goes on to meet Cody, but he is not going alone. I think that the way John Cena put himself into the Elimination Chamber by just putting himself there, this could be a three-way dance with Cody Rhodes defending against Punk, defending against [John Cena]," he said. [2:11 onwards]

You can check out the video below for Apter's comments:

Punk has never main-evented The Showcase of the Immortals in his career. It will be interesting to see if he can punch his ticket to WrestleMania 41 by winning the Men's Elimination Chamber Match on Saturday night in Toronto, Canada.

