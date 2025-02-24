CM Punk will not face Cody Rhodes alone at WWE WrestleMania 41, says veteran (Exclusive)

With WWE WrestleMania 41 drawing closer, fans and veterans are undoubtedly excited to see who the participants will be in some of the biggest matches of the year. While many expect CM Punk to confront Cody Rhodes for the World Title, a veteran thinks he may not be the only challenger in the match.

Punk recently earned his chance to punch a ticket to WrestleMania if he is able to win at Elimination Chamber. Considering his momentum, it is quite possible he takes out the competition and faces Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 41. However, it should be noted that one of the participants of Elimination Chamber, John Cena, simply put himself in the six-man match.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter stated that John Cena could also put himself at WrestleMania 41 to make it a three-way match between him, CM Punk, and Cody Rhodes.

"The fans want to see Cody against CM Punk. Everbody thinks that the match that's gonna have to happen is John Cena against Cody. So my prediction is that CM Punk wins this match and goes on to meet Cody, but he is not going alone. I think that the way John Cena put himself into the Eliminnation Chamber by just putting himself there, this could be a three-way dance with Cody Rhodes defending against CM Punk, defending against (John Cena)." [2:11 onwards]

A WWE Hall of Famer does not agree with Bill Apter

While Teddy Long also thinks CM Punk will be the one to challenge Cody Rhodes, he does not believe that John Cena will pull off such a controversial move.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, the WWE Hall of Famer stated:

"I have to disagree with Bill. I don't see anybody, like I said, I don't see CM Punk doing the job to John Cena. I just don't see it. I mean it could happen, you never know in this business. But like I said, I also agree with Bill at the beginning there when he is mentioning CM Punk defeating those guys. I think that would be the thing to do. CM Punk comes out the winner there and goes to WrestleMania to face whoever." [4:06 onwards]

What happens at WWE WrestleMania 41 remains to be seen.

