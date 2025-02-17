John Cena issues statement after WWE makes a massive announcement on his future 

The hype surrounding John Cena's retirement tour is at an unprecedented level, with every new announcement generating tons of reactions from WWE fans. The Leader of Cenation has now reacted to the news of him being confirmed for the upcoming WWE Europe tour, where he would be appearing on a series of shows.

Cena competed in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match, where he failed to come out victorious after Jey Uso eliminated him at the end. However, he soon revealed that he would participate in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, the winner of which would face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title at WrestleMania 41.

If this wasn't enough, the announcement of him joining the WWE Europe tour in late March, where he'll appear on RAW in London, Glasgow, and Brussels, is sure to further get the fans buzzing. John Cena recently took to his X (fka Twitter) account to react to the news with a heartfelt message for his legion of fans.

"In many ways, this Farewell tour started that July night in London. Some of the loudest (and latest) nights on tour have been in Glasgow. I haven’t seen the beauty of Brussels in over a decade. For all of these reasons and many, many more, I’m grateful I can to say “Thank You” to these cities and have one FINAL night together as a family. It’s MY LAST Road to #WrestleMania! LETS GO," tweeted Cena.

Bill Apter thinks John Cena will continue his association with WWE after his retirement

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter discussed John Cena's future with WWE once he's finished with his in-ring career. The wrestling journalist felt that The Leader of Cenation would continue to be a brand ambassador for the Stamford-based promotion for years to come.

"According to John Cena, this was on some interview show, he may not wrestle, but he still wants to be around the business. He'd be a good guy to be backstage at times a couple of times a year and, you know, just to be there as a goodwill ambassador."

It remains to be seen how things fare for Cena in his retirement tour, and whether he manages to win his coveted 17th WWE World Title.

