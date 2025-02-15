  • home icon
John Cena could still be involved with WWE after retirement; wrestling veteran discusses the possibilities (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Feb 15, 2025 09:32 GMT
John Cena is a 16-time World Champion in WWE [Image: WWE.com]
John Cena is a 16-time World Champion in WWE [Image source: wwe.com]

Hall of Fame wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently spoke about John Cena's future in WWE after his retirement. The Cenation Leader is currently on his farewell tour that will see him compete at several events this year.

Cena announced that 2025 would be his last year as a competitor in the ring. Earlier this month, he entered the Men's Royal Rumble match but came up short, being eliminated by eventual winner Jey Uso. The 16-time World Champion now has a huge match in Toronto inside the Elimination Chamber.

This week on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine with Mac Davis, Bill Apter pointed out that Cena had claimed that he would like to be associated with WWE even after his retirement. The legendary journalist felt Cena could show up backstage a few times after his retirement and even represent the company at media events as an ambassador.

"According to John Cena, this was on some interview show, he may not wrestle but he still wants to be around the business. He'd be a good guy to be backstage at times a couple of times a year and, you know, just to be there as a goodwill ambassador." [From 12:05 onwards]
John Cena currently has his eyes set on the record 17th WWE World Title. He announced his participation in the Elimination Chamber match after becoming the runner-up in the Men's Royal Rumble match.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Edited by Pratik Singh
