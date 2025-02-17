  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE makes major John Cena announcement ahead of RAW

WWE makes major John Cena announcement ahead of RAW

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Feb 17, 2025 15:43 GMT
John Cena is one of the greatest of all time! (Pic from WWE.com)
John Cena is one of the greatest wrestlers of all time! [Pic from WWE.com]

John Cena has been away from WWE programming since Royal Rumble. While there is still no word on when the Cenation Leader will appear next, he has been announced for three dates during the company's tour of Europe next month.

Ad

Cena returned to the global juggernaut last month to start his farewell tour. Earlier this month, he competed in his last-ever Rumble match, entering as entrant #23. He eliminated three other stars before being eliminated by Jey Uso. While he has been away from action ever since he will compete in the Elimination Chamber match in March. While Cena's current absence has not been explained, we now know that he will be a regular face on TV programming next month.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

With WWE set to tour Europe next month, the company's official UK account revealed that John Cena will appear on the 17, 24, and 31 March editions of RAW, which will air in Belgium, Scotland, and England, respectively.

Ad

Veteran wants to see John Cena in a huge title match at WWE WrestleMania 41

John Cena will be competing in his last WrestleMania match this year as he is set to hang up his boots in December. While the 16-time World Champion's opponent is still not determined, wrestling veteran Bill Apter noted that he would like to see the GOAT take on CM Punk and Cody Rhodes in a Triple-Threat Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship at The Showcase of Immortals.

Ad
"To me, that's (Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk) not a money match. To me, that money match is Cena, Punk, and Cody in a three-way. They've not made that other three-way official yet. The Elimination Chamber could bring about some sort of controversy that would see two people against Cody Rhodes. That's what I wanna see. I want to see a three-way there. That way, Cody does not have to lose. John Cena pins CM Punk, wins his title. Cody hasn't lost."
Ad
youtube-cover

The Cenation Leader was inches away from victory at Royal Rumble, where he was the last person to be eliminated from the Men's Royal Rumble Match. He made it clear after the show that he'd be going after his 17th world title at WrestleMania and thus declared himself for Elimination Chamber.

Quick Links

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी