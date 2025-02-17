WWE makes major John Cena announcement ahead of RAW

John Cena has been away from WWE programming since Royal Rumble. While there is still no word on when the Cenation Leader will appear next, he has been announced for three dates during the company's tour of Europe next month.

Cena returned to the global juggernaut last month to start his farewell tour. Earlier this month, he competed in his last-ever Rumble match, entering as entrant #23. He eliminated three other stars before being eliminated by Jey Uso. While he has been away from action ever since he will compete in the Elimination Chamber match in March. While Cena's current absence has not been explained, we now know that he will be a regular face on TV programming next month.

With WWE set to tour Europe next month, the company's official UK account revealed that John Cena will appear on the 17, 24, and 31 March editions of RAW, which will air in Belgium, Scotland, and England, respectively.

Veteran wants to see John Cena in a huge title match at WWE WrestleMania 41

John Cena will be competing in his last WrestleMania match this year as he is set to hang up his boots in December. While the 16-time World Champion's opponent is still not determined, wrestling veteran Bill Apter noted that he would like to see the GOAT take on CM Punk and Cody Rhodes in a Triple-Threat Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship at The Showcase of Immortals.

"To me, that's (Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk) not a money match. To me, that money match is Cena, Punk, and Cody in a three-way. They've not made that other three-way official yet. The Elimination Chamber could bring about some sort of controversy that would see two people against Cody Rhodes. That's what I wanna see. I want to see a three-way there. That way, Cody does not have to lose. John Cena pins CM Punk, wins his title. Cody hasn't lost."

The Cenation Leader was inches away from victory at Royal Rumble, where he was the last person to be eliminated from the Men's Royal Rumble Match. He made it clear after the show that he'd be going after his 17th world title at WrestleMania and thus declared himself for Elimination Chamber.

