Cody Rhodes is losing his WWE championship without even being pinned at WrestleMania, says veteran

Cody Rhodes will be leaving WrestleMania without his Undisputed WWE Championship, a veteran has said. The star may have a huge match at the show.

Wrestling industry veteran Bill Apter was on this week's episode of Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's Smack Talk, where he talked about CM Punk's match at WrestleMania and how it will affect Rhodes.

Apter went on to say that Roman Reigns' match against CM Punk and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat, that was being rumored, was not really what felt like a money match to him. Instead, he thought that a Triple Threat between John Cena, CM Punk, and Cody Rhodes made a lot more sense. He said that this allows Cody to lose his title without being pinned, as John Cena could pin Punk instead.

"To me, that's (Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk) not a money match. To me, that money match is Cena, Punk, and Cody in a three-way. They've not made that other three-way official yet. The Elimination Chamber could bring about some sort of controversy that would see two people against Cody Rhodes. That's what I wanna see. I want to see a three-way there. That way, Cody does not have to lose. John Cena pins CM Punk, wins his title. Cody hasn't lost." (4:50 - 5:40)

Whether this happens or not remains to be seen, but this could end up being the outcome at WrestleMania 41.

