CM Punk possibly dropped a huge hint during RAW promo; ex-writer pitches unique turn to WWE's plans (Exclusive) 

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently broke down CM Punk's promo on RAW. The Straight Edge Superstar kicked off this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

Ad

Punk was on RAW hyping fans about the Elimination Chamber PLE this weekend in Toronto. However, The Best in The World was interrupted by Logan Paul, who accused the veteran of being jealous of him. The two stars exchanged some brutal verbal jabs, with Punk claiming that he was Satan himself and Paul was no match for him.

During the latest episode of the Legion of RAW podcast, Russo pointed out that Punk claiming to be Satan could get fans wondering if he would turn heel and sell his soul to The Rock instead of Cody Rhodes. The former WWE writer hilariously stated that casual fans don't care who turns heel and sides with The Final Boss.

Ad

Trending

"When he says 'I'm Satan!' Everybody says, 'Oh, is that CM Punk dropping a hint? Is he gonna join The Rock and be evil?' Who gives a cr*p? So Seth turns or CM Punk turns, then what?" he said. [From 11:30 onwards]

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

Ad

Punk made it clear this week that he wants to win the Men's Elimination Chamber and challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. It will be interesting to see if he goes all the way in the unpredictable matchup.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback