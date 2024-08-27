CM Punk punished during WWE RAW; Adam Pearce makes a major announcement days before Bash in Berlin

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce made a huge announcement concerning CM Punk just days before his big match at Bash in Berlin. The Voice of the Voiceless has been punished following his actions on the show.

Punk interrupted a Drew McIntyre promo and attacked him with a leather strap before security guards stopped the two from brawling all over the arena. As The Scottish Warrior retreated, The Best in the World attacked the guards with the strap.

This has not gone down well with Pearce, whose job hasn't been easy lately on WWE RAW. The red brand's General Manager announced on X/Twitter that Punk has been fined for his assault on the security guards. He also mentioned that very strap will be used at Bash in Berlin:

"CM Punk has been fined an undisclosed amount for assaulting security with the leather strap that will be used in his Strap Match against Drew McIntyre at #WWEBash," tweeted Adam Pearce.

Check out the tweet below:

Luckily for Punk, he doesn't have to wait long for his Strap Match with Drew McIntyre. The two will face off this Saturday in Berlin, with the Chicago native looking to get his win back after losing to his rival at SummerSlam. The fine on WWE RAW is unlikely to distract CM Punk from his ultimate focus: beating McIntyre.

