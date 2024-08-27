Drew McIntyre reveals why he's angry with fans for choosing CM Punk over him on RAW; Gets assaulted anyway

The time for talking had finished as Drew McIntyre and CM Punk were all ready for their sequel clash at Bash in Berlin 2024. In a promo on WWE RAW, McIntyre gave an arguably valid reason for turning on fans and ended up getting chased away anyway.

As you probably know, Drew McIntyre is now 1-0 over CM Punk following SummerSlam 2024. However, the feud is far from over, and they will run it back in Berlin under a "Strap" match stipulation - meaning that both men who constantly need to be separated every week will be tied together by the wrist with a strap. The first person to touch all four corners of the ring wins.

In a personal promo, Drew McIntyre revealed how angry he was with the fans for choosing CM Punk, who simply strutted in and talked about how hot wrestling is while doing "none of the work" for eight years while people like McIntyre carried WWE during its darkest days (presumably the COVID-19 pandemic).

The heated segment culminated with CM Punk coming from behind and assaulting McIntyre - getting the better of him and chasing him away.

For now, Punk gets the last laugh, but that could be very different on Saturday. Considering how there are rumors of a trilogy match headlining Bad Blood 2024, Punk could be a big favorite to win.

McIntyre did a great job of imitating Punk's words and gestures, but he would once again be sent away and forced to preserve himself.

Fans will have to catch WWE Bash in Berlin to see how the next chapter of their rivalry unfolds.

