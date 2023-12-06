CM Punk and Randy Orton added to WWE advertisements in place of popular duo

CM Punk and Randy Orton have been trending topics ever since they made their highly anticipated returns at WWE Survivor Series last month. They are now going viral for a change in one of the company's advertisements.

The official WWE website features a banner at the top of the Superstars page, which includes the official public roster for all brands, and Alumni, among others. The banners are changed a few times per year, and the latest edit is causing an interesting discussion among fans on social media as two favorites were removed.

As seen in the screenshot below, Kevin Owens was replaced by Orton on the banner on the left, while Sami Zayn was replaced by Punk on the right side of the banner.

The old WWE Superstars banner with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

The new WWE Superstars banner with Randy Orton and CM Punk

It remains to be seen why WWE removed the two popular Superstars, but there may be no motive behind the edit at all.

The banner still features Lyra Valkyria, Logan Paul, Charlotte Flair, Raquel Rodriguez, Damian Priest, Carmelo Hayes, Tiffany Stratton, Finn Balor, GUNTHER, Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Dominik Mysterio, Jey Uso, IYO SKY, LA Knight, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Ilja Dragunov, Bobby Lashley, and Chelsea Green.

Returns of CM Punk and Randy Orton to have an impact on rising WWE star?

It's interesting that WWE kept LA Knight on the Superstars banner as he is another fan favorite who is rising to the top of the company. He has already worked with Randy Orton on SmackDown, and with CM Punk appearing this Friday night, and it's possible that they will link up.

Speaking with host Mac Davis on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long talked about other wrestlers being pushed amid the comeback runs of The Best In The World and The Viper. The WWE Hall of Famer responded when asked if Knight might now experience a lack of a push due to the bigger returns.

"Well, I don't think so. I think you can concentrate on Randy and Punk, but you still got all these other guys, you know, like LA Knight, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, all these guys you gotta think about too. You got The Bloodline, those guys that split up, you got all of that to think about. So there is a lot of things that people, that can be done there. I don't think it will be just be the Randy Orton and CM Punk show. I think everybody will be involved, but just maybe Randy Orton and CM Punk may be the highlight of the night," Long said. [8:05 onwards]

It will also be interesting to see if the company eventually goes with a Punk vs. Orton feud. The last televised singles match between the two veterans saw the former AEW World Champion get the win on the July 8th, 2013 edition of RAW.

