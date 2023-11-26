CM Punk and Randy Orton receive three-word message from female WWE star

A female WWE star has sent a message to CM Punk and Randy Orton upon their returns at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Randy Orton made his return at Survivor Series: WarGames and competed in the Men's WarGames match. After The Viper and his team won the match, CM Punk made his huge return to WWE after nine long years.

Soon after, Zelina Vega took to Twitter and sent a three-word message to both Orton and Punk: "Welcome back boys."

"Two kings, one night. Welcome back boys. 👏🏽 @RandyOrton @CMPunk #WWESurvivorSeries."

WWE has taken the pro wrestling world by storm by bringing back both Orton and Punk on the same night. For years on end, fans were convinced that Punk would never make a return to the Stamford-based promotion.

He finally made his AEW debut two years ago and was terminated by Tony Khan earlier this year under controversial circumstances.

As for Randy Orton, he was out with a back injury for more than a year. He finally made his return tonight and is looking as healthy as ever.

