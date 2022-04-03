CM Punk has a three-word message for Cody Rhodes following his WrestleMania 38 return

Former WWE Champion and current AEW star CM Punk has reacted to Cody Rhodes returning to WWE tonight at WrestleMania 38.

The American Nightmare was revealed as Seth Rollins' opponent on the show tonight. After a great back-and-forth match, Rhodes picked up the victory over Rollins.

Taking to Twitter, CM Punk has now sent out a heartfelt three-word message stating that he's "happy for Cody."

He further added that he's "VERY happy" for Stone Cold Steve Austin, who also made his grand in-ring return tonight at WrestleMania 38 against Kevin Owens.

"Happy for Kev. Happy for Cody. VERY happy for Steve. Also happy for Sting. Happy for myself. Happy for Bryan. This isn’t controversial. F*ck Eddie Kingston. Oh, happy for Edge!" wrote CM Punk.

You can check out the tweet here.

CM Punk and Cody Rhodes didn't get a chance to wrestle each other in AEW

In one of the biggest pro-wrestling moments of all time, CM Punk signed with All Elite Wrestling last year.

However, he and Cody Rhodes never got to wrestle with each other in AEW during the short time that they were together in the promotion. The two have previously faced each other on multiple occasions in WWE.

During an interview with Brian Jones of Pop Culture last year, Rhodes commented on how significant CM Punk's signing with AEW was, calling the show where he returned the "most important show since Bash at the Beach (1996)."

"Every wrestler wants to be in that spot. To hear that crowd that way, and seven years his audience had waited, and to be in his home and the ice cream and just the synergy and the love. I really enjoyed the steam, the look in his eyes; we walked out and saw not just his fans, but what the AEW fans look like. It's changed our business; he's broke every record there was," Rhodes said.

With CM Punk signed to AEW and Cody Rhodes signing a multi-year contract with WWE, it seems highly unlikely that we'll see the two wrestle each other anytime soon.

